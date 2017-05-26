Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Ohanaeze youths visit Nnamdi Kanu, back sit-at-home order

The Ohanaeze Youth Movement, OYC, Friday, visited the leader of ‎the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. On the delegation were OYC President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Deputy President, Arthur Obiora, secretary general, Okwu Nnabuike among others. Speaking on the essence of the visit, Isiguzoro said they had come to hail Kanu over his […]

