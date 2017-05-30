Biafra: Parks Empty As Peace Mass Transport Company Stops Operation In Aba (Photos)

According to a report by Ofoegbu,popular transport company Peace Mass stopped operation today in Aba because of Biafra Sit At Home.

The order was allegedly received from their headquarters.They were told to operate from 12pm if at all they will operate.I doubt if they will see anybody today because Aba people na dem carry Biafra matter for head.Try talk nonsense about Biafra for Aba them fit lynch you to death.

The post Biafra: Parks Empty As Peace Mass Transport Company Stops Operation In Aba (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

