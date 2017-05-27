Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Police arrest IPOB, MASSOB members in Ebonyi

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Police in Ebonyi on Saturday confirmed the arrest of some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in various part of the state for alleged unlawful sensitisation programme. The command’s spokesman, DSP Jude Madu, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday that the arrested suspects also included members of the Movement for […]

