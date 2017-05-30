Biafra: Police Warns Against Unlawful activities During Sit-At-Home Order By IPOB

The Nigeria Police, Enugu and Anambra State Commands have warned pro-Biafra agitators against unlawful activities following the May 30 sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The state commands gave this warning in separate statements issued on Monday, 29th of May, 2017. According to the Daily Post, Anambra state Commissioner of Police, Samuel…

The post Biafra: Police Warns Against Unlawful activities During Sit-At-Home Order By IPOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

