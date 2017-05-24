Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Popular Niger Delta Activist Ankio Briggs Visits IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu (Photos)

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Popular Niger Delta activist Ankio Briggs paid a visit to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.For those who don’t know her,she is an English-born Nigerian environmental and human rights activist.

She is the founder and executive director of non-governmental organization Agape Birthrights.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

As of 2011, she was spokesperson of the Ijaw Republican Assembly (IRA) as well as the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS).Briggs, through her organization assists with developing areas, documenting, cleaning oil spill and fighting against injustices and marginalisation.

She also collaborates internationally with other organizations from around the world.

The post Biafra: Popular Niger Delta Activist Ankio Briggs Visits IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.