Biafra: Popular Niger Delta Activist Ankio Briggs Visits IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu (Photos)

Popular Niger Delta activist Ankio Briggs paid a visit to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.For those who don’t know her,she is an English-born Nigerian environmental and human rights activist.

She is the founder and executive director of non-governmental organization Agape Birthrights.

As of 2011, she was spokesperson of the Ijaw Republican Assembly (IRA) as well as the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS).Briggs, through her organization assists with developing areas, documenting, cleaning oil spill and fighting against injustices and marginalisation.

She also collaborates internationally with other organizations from around the world.

