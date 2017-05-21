Biafra Remembrance Day: Count us out of Uwazuruike’s May 22 celebration – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that it is not part of, and will not participate in a planned celebration of the Biafra Remembrance Day on another date, May 22, by a group called Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) led by Chief Ralph Uwuazrurike, saying the date is not the original remembrance day for Biafra.

A statement by MASSOB’s factional leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, distanced MASSOB from the Uwazuruike’s group while urging its supporters to rather troop out en mass on May 30 which is the real Biafra Remembrance Day and shun that of May 22.

“We have reiterated our solemn oath taking for actualization and restoration of an independent Republic of Biafra, we reassure the people of Biafra that actualization and restoration of Biafra is sacrosanct and sacred.

“Every aspect of Biafra struggle must abhor deceit, self glorification, tribal/religious sentiments and love for mundane things.

“MASSOB also reiterates our earlier position that we are not attached to any group called Biafra Independent Movement (BIM). MASSOB is not BIM. Also the so called BIM can never be MASSOB. MASSOB collaborates and works with other genuine pro “Biafra groups like IPOB, Lower Niger Congress, Eastern Peoples Congress, Biafra Peoples National Council, Joint Revolutionary Council and AFRA Descendants. The people of Biafra should disregard the false information that MASSOB will observe Biafra day on May 22, 2017.

“MASSOB declares full and total support for sit at home exercise for all Biafrans on 30th May, 2017 as a mark of respect and honour to our gallant Biafra soldiers and civilians that sacrificed their precious lives for establishment of Biafra during the bloody genocidal war against the people of Biafra in 1967–1970.

“We must continue to remember, honour and celebrate the gallantry and braveness of Biafra soldiers whom the whole world was astonished for their military exploits during Nigeria Biafra war. Their bravery, military excellence, consistency, technological exploits and intelligence can never be forgotten or silenced.

“MASSOB wishes to inform the people of Biafra that we don’t have any Biafra anniversary program on 22 May, 2017. Our Biafra anniversary program is on 30th May, 2017 which is Biafra day.

“The sit-at-home exercise calls for sober reflection on the way forward, it calls for individual and family prayers for speedy actualization and restoration of Biafra. It will also reflect on building synergy and cohesion among the Pro Biafra groups for the preparation for the coming referendum.

“The golden jubilee celebration of Biafra declaration anniversary will be golden and superlative. It will be a moment of sober reflection among the Biafra agitators.

“The commemoration of the anniversary celebration will bring more unifying forces of non violence for speedy actualization and restoration of Biafra. Different activities of all pro Biafra groups that will recharge the consciousness of Biafra must be channelled towards popular civil disobedience program that will immensely attract the attention of the international communities towards Biafra actualization and restoration.

“We are aware that Nigeria security agents are not comfortable about the coming anniversary. MASSOB is also aware that security agents will exhibit their jittery and fears mostly the overzealous ones that love operating the trigger in a cowardly manner against non violent Biafra agitators. The threat and presence of Nigeria security agents will not deter us from exercising our fundamental indigenous right.

“We the people of Biafra will never relent in promoting, projecting and upholding all the legacies of General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the supreme leader and Commander of Biafra Nation. Whatever measure or approach of security agents against the celebration of Biafra declaration anniversary day can never subdue or subject us from observing the independence declaration of Biafra by Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“We’re not seeing the Federal government stopping or challenging the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Biafra declaration. The Federal government cannot stop what they didn’t established or institute. Their duty is to watch and observe the sympathetic reactions of the international communities towards Biafra restoration.

“Sit at home exercise has been a recycling program of civil disobedience that ultimately promotes and re echoed the consciousness of Biafra reality. No military or spiritual powers can stop the collective will of the people,” the statement concluded.

The post Biafra Remembrance Day: Count us out of Uwazuruike’s May 22 celebration – MASSOB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

