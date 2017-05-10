Biafra remembrance: IPOB insists on sit-at-home

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has asked its members to observe the sit-at-home exercise on May 30. The group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, said they chose to sit at home and remember their fallen heroes rather than marching to the streets where the Nigeria security agents could launch attack on them. According to IPOB, “We […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

