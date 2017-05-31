Biafra restoration priority to all and sundry – Nnamdi Kanu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi – The Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Wednesday said that the total compliance with this Sit-at-home directive he issued while still in Kuje Prison Abuja, has proven to him and Biafra agitators beyond every conceivable doubt that Biafra restoration is a priority to all and sundry.

Kanu also promise never to let Biafra down, even upon the pain of death, since they have never let him down by their compliance, and therefore, will reciprocate their gesture by staking his life to the struggle,urging all Biafrans to join hands together with all genuine and sincere individuals and groups, to restore Biafra with truth and honesty.

Similarly the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB yesterday said that the total compliance to the Sit-at-home directive it gave in conjunction with IPOB is an evidence that their referendum will be 100% success.

It added that “it is the beginning of what is about to happen in no distant time about restoration of Biafra, and equally a lesson to the South East Governors and some few politicians who think that they are in charge,but it is now clear to them that they are not, rather, the masses are in charge and they have spoken in an unmistakable terms.”

Kanu in a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, Kanu thanked members of IPOB) worldwide and prayed that the Almighty God should preserve all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world, for their tenacious efforts that made the Heroes Day Sit-at-home Order a resounding success.

“Following the total compliance with this Sit-at-home order I issued when I was still in Kuje Prison Abuja, it has proven to me, IPOB members and other Biafra agitators, and lovers of Biafrans and freedom beyond every conceivable doubt that Biafra restoration is a priority to all and sundry.

“Since you have not let me down with your compliance, I promise never to let Biafra down even upon the pain of death because you never let me down. We must join hands together, with all genuine and sincere individuals and groups, to restore Biafra with truth and honesty.”

He thanked all the road transporters workers, teachers, civil servants, market leaders, artisans, clergymen, businessmen, traders, tricycle operators, motorcyclists, drivers, school children, parents and all the Biafraland, transport owners, women organizations, community leaders, youths leaders in every community, Wheel barrow/truck pushers for their support.

“We also thank politicians who defied all odd and pressure from Aso Rock to make our sit-at-home order a memorable and resounding historical event. I will not hesitate to congratulate the people of Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers States including the good people of Igbanke in Edo State, Igala clan in Kogi State and Idoma/Igede/Agatu in Benue State for sending a clear and unmistakable message to the whole world that this Biafra self determination effort driven by IPOB and other agitators is uncompromising”.

“The fact that our people obeyed the order to sit-at-home is a confirmation that IPOB which I lead has the mandate of all Biafrans to spearhead the ongoing Biafra restoration effort.”

According to Mazi Kanu “I also wish to thank my deputy, Mazi Uche Mefor, the Directorate of State, led by Mazi Chika Edoziem and the indescribably incredible IPOB family at home and in the Diaspora who poured themselves into the streets in distant and foreign lands in more than 98 countries of the world to honour and remember our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price during the genocidal war against our people in 1967 and 1970.”

“I appreciate your enormous work because IPOB has made it possible in less than four years for every President and Head of State around the world to know about Biafra.

“I also wish to acknowledge and appreciate the presence of international observers and foreign journalists who were on ground to monitor this epic historical event. It demonstrates that the unique formula adopted by IPOB to restore Biafra is working. By the grace of Chukwu Okike Abiama, IPOB under our divine leadership will restore Biafra in no distant future.”.

However MASSOB, thanked all Biafrans and supporters of Biafra restoration who complied with the Sit-at -home order of 30th May 2017 saying that it was a success beyond its imagination, even though it knew that Biafrans will comply.

In a statement by its Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel MASSOB said that “the support of Biafrans has proven to Nigeria and the world that your desire for Biafra remains unshakeable no matter the threat from Nigeria security agents.”

“This is also an evidence that our referendum will be 100% success and the beginning of what is about to happen in no distant time about restoration of Biafra, this is equally a lesson to the South East Governors and some few politicians who think that they are in charge, it is now clear to them that they are not, rather, the masses are in charge and they have spoken in an unmistakable terms.

“MASSOB says thank you all Ndi Biafra and we will not fail to appreciate the transport companies like G.U.O Group, The Young Shall Grow, Ekeson Group, Uchenna Motors Limited, Ifesinachi Transport Limited and many other who complied with the directive.

“We also thank the Keke drivers, bus drivers, Okada riders, the banking industries, the markets like Ogbete Main Market Enugu, Onitsha Main Market, Nkwo Nnewi Market, and all the markets at Aba, Owerri, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Nsukka, Awka and other parts of Biafra land that complied with the directive.

“We appreciate the presence of the foreign journalists who monitored the event; we will not fail to commend all the school authorities who obeyed this order and every individual who participated in one way or the other.

“We assure you that this sacrifice you made will never be in vain, people all over the world have seen that nobody, not even the saboteurs who were disassociating themselves from the Sit-at-home will stop MASSOB and IPOB because Biafra is greater than any individual or group.”

