Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BIAFRA: Rising sun or dying dream? – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

BIAFRA: Rising sun or dying dream?
The Nation Newspaper
Associate Editor, Sam Egburonu, just back from a tour of South- East states in the last two weeks, reports that preparations are ongoing in the major cities and local communities for the May 30, Biafra 50th anniversary, notwithstanding threats and
S/East Govs caution over BiafraVanguard
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu's brother shows foreign journalist weapons made by Biafran engineers [PHOTOS]Daily Post Nigeria
PHOTOS: IPOB, Yisraelities Biafra Region celebrate Shabbat in UmuahiaThe Punch
Ripples Nigeria
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.