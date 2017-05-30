Biafra Sit-At-Home Protest Records Partial Compliance In South East, South South

The sit-at-home protest ordered by pro-Biafra groups, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the defunct Biafra nation and to honour Biafran fallen heroes who died during the civil war between 1967 and 1970, recorded substantial compliance in major cities and towns in the South East and the South South, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that there were few persons in the streets of Enugu metropolis and sub-urban areas with not many commercial vehicles plying the routes.

It was also learnt that several private schools did not open today, while the public schools that opened, recorded a largely poor attendance.

Also, several shops, road-side restaurants did not opened for business.

Anti-riot policemen and men of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps were seen patrolling the streets to avert a breakdown of the law and order.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said it would not disturb anybody who voluntarily decides to obey the order, but warned that it would not tolerate any attempt to coerce innocent citizens to comply.

In the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, most businesses, including banks and schools were shut in response to the call for a sit-at-home peaceful protest by pro-Biafran groups.

The exercise, according to preliminary reports, has so far been a huge success in the state especially in Onitsha as shops, markets, banks and schools in the city remained closed.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sam Okuala, while urging residents to ignore the sit-at-home order, asked them to go about their normal businesses without fear of harassment and molestation by anyone, assuring that the police is ever ready for eventualities.

A similar situation was recorded in the state’s capital, Awka, and the second commercial city of Nnewi.

In Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, there was partial compliance, as the Abakpa Market, the city’s main market, was opened but most shops still remained closed at press time.

Some residents of these states are apprehensive of what may happen, if they violate the order, while others, have interpreted the order to mean declaration of war.

In Abia State, the Nigerian Police helicopter has been flying round the city of Umuahia, the state capital, at almost roof top level.

It was also gathered that the concentration of the air patrol is not unconnected with the fact that the founder of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, hails from Umuahia.

