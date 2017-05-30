Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Stop flouting bail conditions – Igbo forum warns Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

South-East Youths and Elders’ Forum, ​SEYEF, ​a non-political pressure group, ​has warned Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous ​P​eople of Biafra, IPOB, ​to stop flouting his bail conditions. This is contained in a communique issued after its meeting in ​Enugu, signed by Maxi Ikechukwu K. Edwin, Director of Media and Publicity​.​ Expressing joy that Kanu […]

Biafra: Stop flouting bail conditions – Igbo forum warns Nnamdi Kanu

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.