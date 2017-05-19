BIAFRA: There should be no violence, Achuzia counsels Kanu

By Austin Ogwuda

BIAFRAN warlord, Chief Joe Achuzia, yesterday counseled the IPOB helmsman, Nnamdi Kanu that on no account should violence be employed in the ongoing fight for self determination.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after Kanu’s visit to his country home in Asaba, Achuzia said, “I took the opportunity to tell him about our way forward. He is our son and consequently is in our nature as fathers to give advice to the sons.

“There is a native saying that there is no son that tells the father, this is where we were living before I was born. We have seen war before and we know what it is all about. I have told him that now that he is out of the clutches of the Federal Government, that both himself, his well wishers, his followers and even his enemies should continue to pursue peace.

“Our mind is at rest now because he is out. I have told him that while we will not give up on the struggle, let us choose a peaceful manner of pursing it and let it be said that it is the Federal Government that goes out of its way to employ force and he listened carefully.”

Kanu was accompanied on the visit to wish Achuzia happy 90th birthday by his wife.

The post BIAFRA: There should be no violence, Achuzia counsels Kanu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

