Biafra: What Nnamdi Kanu Discussed With South East Senators

FOUR days after his release from detention, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu met with Southeast senators late Tuesday night in Abuja.

The meeting, which held in the Apo Legislative Quarters residence of Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, was said to have been used by the IPOB leader to thank the senators for their efforts to secure his release.

A source privy to the meeting said that the senators urged Kanu to abide with the bail conditions attached to his release by an Abuja Federal High Court on April 28.

The senators were also said to have assured Kanu that they were working to actualise the three IPOB members still in detention.

The source said that the senators did not ask Kanu to shelve his agitation for the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra, but stressed the need for unity and development in the Southeast.

Also yesterday, the caucus of senators elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised the alarm, alleging plots to harass, intimidate and place the deputy Senate President

They alleged that arrangements have been concluded to clamp Ekweremadu into detention within the next two weeks.

Addressing reporters at the National Assembly, the senators pointed accusing fingers as “some persons in the Presidency” as masterminds of the plot.

Speaking on behalf of the opposition lawmakers, Senator Abaribe, said the unnamed persons were plotting to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies to carry out the plot.

Abaribe alleged that the security agencies plan to plant huge sums of money in Ekweremadu’s residence in Enugu and elsewhere and then conduct a search on the premises to fish out the planted incriminating items. He alleged another plot to plant a gun in his car just to frame him up.

Condemning the alleged plot, which they said must be resisted, the senators called on peace loving members of the public to be aware of what they described as an insidious plan to cow dissenting voices.

Abaribe said the detention of former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, his Benue and Niger states counterparts, Gabriel Suswam and Babangida Aliyu, has raised questions about the administration’s human rights compliance.

”This is a worrisome trend happening in our country today. A situation whereby you can be set up through the security agencies and be put in prison for nothing, sounds the death knell for democracy and human rights in Nigeria.”

At the briefing were: Ekweremadu, Senate Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio; senators Theodore Orji and Gilbert Nnaji, among others

The post Biafra: What Nnamdi Kanu Discussed With South East Senators appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

