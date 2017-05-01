Biafra: what we told Nnamdi Kanu before he agreed to leave Kuje prison – IPOB lawyer, Maxwell Opara
Lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra, Barr. Maxwell Opara, has revealed how he and other notable Igbo leaders pleaded with IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu to sign his bail. The human rights activist said that Nnamdi kanu refused to accept his bail initially but they begged him to accept it because of his health. In […]
