Biafra: Why I’m fighting for secession of Igbos from Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, says the demand for the secession of Igbos and the entire South-East from Nigeria is because Nigeria is not functioning well and can never function. Kanu said this in an interview with Al-Jazeera, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Biafran war on Tuesday May […]

Hello. Add your message here.