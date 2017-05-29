Biafra: Why We Must Observe The Sit-At-Home Order – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has revealed the reasons why Igbos must observe the sit at home

The OYC Stated this In a press statement made available to journalists, which was signed by the groups’s Deputy National President and the National Secretary, Dr. Arthur Obiora and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, respectively.

“We shall not take lightly the spilling of the blood of any Igbo man today because these are non-violent agitators and their agitation is protected under every known law.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is very much aware of the constitutional rights of these agitators and he should therefore not allow himself to be used as an instrument to suppress lawful expression of opinion.

“He should, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria call all security agencies to order to ensure that they do not engage in mass murder.

“We have had enough of this mindless killing of our people and we are not going to take it again this time.”

The group called on Igbo traders and workers to comply with the sit-at-home order of the pro-Biafra groups, stressing that “the international community is watching; so, if we can show unity as a people, if we can show solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu and Uchenna Madu, the leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, respectively, the United Nations and other international organizations will not just accord us respect but help us in pushing for a referendum.”

The post Biafra: Why We Must Observe The Sit-At-Home Order – Ohanaeze appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

