Biafra Will Come In Next Few Months – Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has declared that only death can stop him from ensuring the restoration of Biafra.

Kanu made the declaration while addressing worshippers at the Jew Sabbath service in his country hometown of Abia State, on Saturday.

The IPOB leader, who is clearly going against his bail conditions, maintained that Biafra will be achieved in the “next few months.”

Recall that the Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, while granting Kanu bail, warned that the IPOB leader must not be in company of more than 10 persons.

But, Kanu while addressing the rally said, “We have history on our side, we have determination on our side, we have intelligence on our side and we are practically unstoppable.”

The IPOB leader also said there will be no election in the South East if the Nigerian government fails to yield to his demands.

“It is left to them how they want to play it. If they don’t give us what we want, there will never be elections in Biafraland,” Kanu warned.

Kanu stressed that his singular purpose on earth was “to restore Biafra.”

The post Biafra Will Come In Next Few Months – Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

