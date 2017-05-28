Biafra will create more problems for us, Nnamdi Kanu, others must stop agitation – Igbo youths

South East youths under the aegis of Igbo for Nigerian Movement, INM, have advised people of the region against heeding the call for secession, stressing that the actualization of Biafra is not the panacea to their problems but the beginning. The body is making the call following the struggle by the Indigenous People of Biafra, […]

Biafra will create more problems for us, Nnamdi Kanu, others must stop agitation – Igbo youths

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

