Biafra: Yorubas are hypocrites, don’t be fooled – MASSOB tells Ndigbo
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Thursday, called on Ndigbo not to be deceived by the recent show of solidarity to the Biafra course by the Yorubas. MASSOB took the stand in a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, where he also condemned Lt Gen Alani Akinrinade […]
