#Biafra50: “There is enough cake for each of us” – Olusegun Obasanjo

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that there is no need for any Nigerian to call for the breakup of the country. He stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a Colloquim on 50 years of Biafra organised by the Yar’Adua Foundation. The event, which was tagged “Memory and Nation Building Biafra: 50 Years After” […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

