Biafran struggle: IPOB leader, Kanu commend Ohaneze youths

By Anayo Okoli.

UMUAHIA – THE leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has commended the leadership and members of Ohaneze Youths Council for their steadfastness and faith in the struggle to achieve the Republic of Biafra and urged them to keep the spirit on.

Kanu who spoke Sunday at his Afaraukwu Umuahia North Council home, when a delegation of Ohaneze Youth Council, OYC, led by the President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro paid him a solidarity visit, praised the President of OYC for his leadership and support for the cause of Biafra even in the face of persecution by the past leaders of the parent body, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Kanu was said to have reminded the visitors that the fight for the liberation of Ndigbo was not a personal project and personal gain but a fight for the good of the entire Igbo people and urged them to persevere and assured them that they would continue to work together to save Ndigbo and set them free.

In his remarks, Isiguzoro thanked God for making it possible for the IPOB leader to be free and assured him of continued support and collaboration of Ohaneze youths in the struggle for Biafra.

He said that their solidarity visit was to reaffirm their belief in the struggle and assured him that no right thinking Igbo person would attempt to sabotage the struggle which described as “just”. He said that there is no going back in the struggle.

The Ohaneze Youth leader also used the forum to call on Igbo to obey and observe the sit-at-home call on Tuesday, saying that it is for their good.

