Bid to force Zuma’s hand on state capture inquiry – Independent Online

Bid to force Zuma's hand on state capture inquiry
Johannesburg – The SACP has called for President Jacob Zuma to urgently establish a commission of inquiry into state capture, and may even approach the Constitutional Court to force his hand. The party said it was aware that Zuma was delaying …
