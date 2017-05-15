Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons marries boyfriend of 14 years – Telegraph.co.uk
Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons marries boyfriend of 14 years
Actor Jim Parsons has married his long-term partner Todd Spiewak, tying the knot at New York restaurant Rainbow Room this Saturday after 14 years together, Page Six reports. Parsons, who plays loveable geek Sheldon Cooper in CBS sitcom The Big Bang …
'Big Bang Theory' star Parsons marries longtime partner; social media speaks out
Big Bang star Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak have gotten married
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons marries partner Todd Spiewak after 14 years together
