Big Boy! See Emmanuel Emenike’s multi-million naira cars and house – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Big Boy! See Emmanuel Emenike's multi-million naira cars and house
NAIJ.COM
Emmanuel Emenike is a Nigerian international football star who currently plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce, and he is known for his thunderous shot at goal. Recently.the 30-year-old petite forward responded to some of his followers on Instagram who are …
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker had an epic reply to racial abuse in Turkey
'Call me rich monkey' – Emenike tells racist Turkish fans as he escapes ban
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!