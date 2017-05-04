Big Brother Naija: Efe Ejeba Becomes Prince of Okpe Kingdom, Delta State (Photos)
Winner of the Big Brother Naij 2017 reality TV show, Efe Ejeba was given a royal welcome and honoured in his own kingdom and conferred by the Orodje of Okpe as an Honorary Prince of Okpe Kingdom.
The ex-bbnaija housemate’s mother and father were at the event to witness the celebration of their son.
Photos below;
