Big Brother Naija: Efe Ejeba Becomes Prince of Okpe Kingdom, Delta State (Photos)

Winner of the Big Brother Naij 2017 reality TV show, Efe Ejeba was given a royal welcome and honoured in his own kingdom and conferred by the Orodje of Okpe as an Honorary Prince of Okpe Kingdom.

The ex-bbnaija housemate’s mother and father were at the event to witness the celebration of their son.

Photos below;

