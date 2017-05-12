Big Brother Naija: Governor Okowa, cabinet receives Efe in Delta State House [PHOTOS]

Winner of the 2017 edition of Nigeria’s frontline reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Efe Ejeba was yesterday received by the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and members of his cabinet. Efe and some of his family members were received at the state house in Asaba the state capital. The BBN star was given a […]

Big Brother Naija: Governor Okowa, cabinet receives Efe in Delta State House [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

