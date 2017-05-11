Pages Navigation Menu

Big Brother Naija: If you don’t like my music, close your ears – Efe blasts fans

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment

Winner of 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija 2017, Efe has reacted to hate comments from Nigerians on social media where they questioned his musical talent. This was following the official release of his new single ‘Based on Logistics.’ While some fans encouraged him to get better on his music career and not give up, […]

