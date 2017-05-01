Big Brother Naija: Okorocha names Uriel ambassador for Imo Carnival

Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor, has named ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Uriel Oputa as an ambassador for Imo state carnival. The governor made the announcement over the weekend during an event held at the Imo International Conference Centre, Owerri. “Welcome back home and thank you very much for making us proud. God bless you,” Okorocha […]

