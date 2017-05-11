Pages Navigation Menu

Big Brother Naija winner Efe blasts hater – NAIJ.COM

Big Brother Naija winner Efe blasts hater
The winner of Big Brother Naija 2017 Efe has revealed that he is not bothered about what people say about his career. NAIJ.com recalls that Efe's musical talent has been questioned by many who are of the opinion that he has no career in music. The fast …
