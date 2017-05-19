Pages Navigation Menu

Big Brother Naija’s Bisola Reunites With Iyanya After 10 Years, Pens Management Deal

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment, Music

Former Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, Bisola has bagger herself a recording deal 10 years after she contested alongside Nigerian singer, Iyanya in the MTN Project Fame Academy. The first runner up in the reality TV show is reported to have just penned a new management deal with Temple Management Compan, TMC, the team responsible…

The post Big Brother Naija’s Bisola Reunites With Iyanya After 10 Years, Pens Management Deal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

