Big Brother Nigeria’s, Bisola Reunites With Iyanya, Signs With Temple Management

Big Brother Nigeria runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola has made her first big move after her success at the just concluded reality show by signing a deal with creative agency powerhouse, Temple Management Company (TMC). The multi-talented talented actress, who emerged as fan favourite at the just concluded reality TV show, now aligns herself with industry professionals …

The post Big Brother Nigeria’s, Bisola Reunites With Iyanya, Signs With Temple Management appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

