Big guns hit rural KZN in final elections push – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Big guns hit rural KZN in final elections push
Times LIVE
From left: KwaZulu-Natal Community Saftey, Liason MEC Mxolisi Kaunda, KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu, IEC Chair Glen Mashinini, KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Zwakele Mncwango, EFF's Vusi Khoza and NFP's Vikizitha Mlotshwa during the Nquthu …
Opposition likely to campaign on ANC faults
President Zuma campaigns in Nquthu Municipality
Ramaphosa's KZN movements stymied
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!