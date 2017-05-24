Pages Navigation Menu

Big Sam dumps Crystal Palace for family

Sam Allardyce announced Tuesday he was stepping down as Crystal Palace manager after just five months at the helm of the Premier League club for family reasons. The 62-year-old, who was previously in charge of England for just one game, said he had “no ambitions to take another job”, admitting he was turning his back […]

