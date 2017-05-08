Biggest Highlights From The UK Sunday Times’ 2017 RICH LIST

The biggest thing to come out of the UK Sunday Times’ 2017 rich list was that Brexit played little to no role in affecting British billionaires’ billions.

The list, which includes the UK’s top 1 000 wealthiest, had a total of 134 billionaires (14 up from 2016) with a combined wealth of £658 billion, increasing by a casual 14%.

List compiler Robert Watts said:

While many of us worried about the outcome of the EU referendum, many of Britain’s richest people just kept calm and carried on making billions.

So British.

Watts also said that “a revived stock market had been behind the surge in wealth for the super-rich,” reports BBC:

We expected to see a chilling effect in the run-up to the EU referendum, but that simply did not materialise. A buoyant stock market usually drives the wealth of rich-listers higher, and since last June equities have soared.

Enough with the boring stuff, let’s get onto the list’s highlights from BBC:

Brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja, who invest in property, healthcare and oil and gas, top this year’s list with £16.2bn – up £3.2bn on 2016. The Duke of Westminster – 26-year-old Hugh Grosvenor – is the only British-born billionaire in the top 10. He became the world’s richest under-30 when he inherited the family estate last year Alisher Usmanov, who owns 30% of Arsenal Football Club, added more than £4bn to his £11.79bn fortune Brexit supporter Sir James Dyson, who last year became the first self-made Briton to break the £5bn barrier, this year increased his wealth to £7.8bn Zlatan Ibrahimovic, was the highest new entrant among sports stars with £110m after his move to Manchester United Adele consolidated her position as Britain’s wealthiest ever female musician by earning £40m, bringing her assets to £125m Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are all on the list, with Radcliffe on £78m, Watson on £39m and Grint on £28m

If that info does nothing to tickle your fancy, Business Insider has given a great rundown of the list’s top 25 here.

It will be interesting to see if Brexit hits that bottom line in the years to come, when the “divorce” procedure starts on the dirty side of things.

[source:bbc&businessinsider]

