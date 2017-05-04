Bilic: Injuries To Kane Hurt Tottenham’s Title Chances

West Ham gaffer, Slaven Bilic believes Tottenham would have been top of the table, had Harry Kane not sustained two ankle injuries.

The Spurs are four points behind Chelsea in second place , with just four matches left in the league.

Kane missed two spells due to ankle injuries and his side drew twice in a row in his absence, something Bilic does not think would have happened if the England international was available.

“I have nothing but praise for them [Tottenham]. When I watch them I wonder how Chelsea made that gap, but they had two periods without Harry Kane,” said Bilic, whose side host Spurs on Friday.

“Spurs are in form, but they’ve been in form for two months. We are positive, four unbeaten and three clean sheets in four games.

“Yes, they are electric, with confidence, pace, passing and changing positions and everything, but our form also improved.

“Spurs are very versatile. Sometimes you know where the ball is going, but you can’t stop it because of the quality.

