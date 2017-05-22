Bill Cosby Hints on Racism Being Behind His Sexual Allegations

With less than a week for his sexual assault trial to begin, actor and comedian Bill Cosby gives a rare interview on SiriusXM radio. In the company of his daughters, Cosby, now 80 years and blind suggested that racism could be behind the dozens of accusations against him.

His view was first hinted by his daughters Ensa and Erinn who believed that their father has been unjustly and cruelly accused in the court of public opinion.

Cosby also said that he did not wish to testify because it will lead him to open Pandora’s box which may not go lightly with his lawyers. He, however, said he had not lost the support of his wife. The jury for his trial will be chosen tomorrow in Pittsburgh then insulated in Philadelphia. The trial may last for two weeks.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

