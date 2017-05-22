Billboard Music Awards: Nigerian singer, Wizkid bags three awards [FULL LIST]

Nigerian Music star, Wizkid has won three music awards in ongoing 2017 Billboard Music Awards’ ceremony. The “Come close” crooner had earlier set the record as the first Nigerian singer to get 7 Billboard Music Award nominations. The singer has now bagged 3 awards out of those categories, including Top Hot 100 song, Top R&B […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

