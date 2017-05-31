Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BIllionaire Buried With Money, Expensive Champagne In Uganda (Video!)

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

Ugandan Billionaire and businessman, Ivan Ssemwanga’s Rich gang splurged money and poured expensive champagne in His grave before he was buried on Tuesday. The popular group in South Africa and Uganda known for its extravagant lifestyle sent off their boss in a form which left mourners bewildered. The floor of the white and black tiled …

The post BIllionaire Buried With Money, Expensive Champagne In Uganda (Video!) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.