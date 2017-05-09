BIM/MASSOB begs Security agents over celebration

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU – MEMBERS of the Biafra Independent Movement, BIM/MASSOB under the leadership of Chief Ralph Uwazuruike have pleaded with Nigeria security agencies to allow them celebrate in peace the 18th anniversary of MASSOB slated for May 22.

The group reiterated that it was not a violent organization but peaceful agitators, pursuing self determination as enshrined in international human rights charter.

BIM/MASSOB leader for Enugu West province, ‎Chief Edwin Iloagu said the group Will roll out drums to celebrate 18 years of renewed agitation for Biafra and pleaded with the police and army to allow them express their common desire.

Iloagu who spoke with newsmen in Enugu said the programme is a 7-day event that will end on May 30th‎, to correspond with the date the late Biafra leader Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu declare the defunct Biafra republic.

He said that the hoisting of Biafra flag by Uwazurike on May 22, 1999 signalled the resurgence of agitation for Biafra independence.

Iloagu stated that starting from May 22, thanksgiving church services, peaceful processions, cultural displays and football matches will be held with grand finale on May 30.

“All the zones will come to Enugu to jubilate and celebrate our independence… we’re calling on all Igbo sons and daughters to come out enmass to celebrate.

“We are calling on security agencies to allow us do our thing, we are not violent, we don’t carry or shoot guns, neither do we fight any man or woman, ” he said.

