Bimpe Ogunwusi celebrates
It was a moment of joy for Princess Adebimpe Ogunwusi, sister to the
Ooni of Ife, His Imperial majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, as she
celebrated her 40th birthday penultimate week in New Jersey, United
States.
The dark-skinned Princess was said to have used the occasion to thank
her Creator for keeping her alive in the past 40 years on earth.
She was joined by her elder siblings as well as top personalities
during the birthday party. It was gathered that the celebrant and her
adorable sisters later moved to Maryland, US for a short vacation.
