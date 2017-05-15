Bin Laden didn’t just sit around in a cave hiding from US – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 15, 2017


Bin Laden didn't just sit around in a cave hiding from US
Osama bin Laden was micro-managing al Qaeda's brand until the day he was captured and not hiding in a cave as has been the assumption, it has been claimed. Former FBI investigator Ali Soufan has lifted the lid on the terrorist who once topped the world

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

