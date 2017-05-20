Biola Alabi ready to fly with ‘Banana Island Ghost’

Producer of the popular Nigerian travel food doc-series, “Bukas and Joint”, Biola Alabi who recently upped the ante with the production of her debut movie, “ Banana Island Ghost(B.IG)” is ready to go to town with the movie.

The first official trailer of the highly anticipated movie, which is written and directed by BB Sasore was released during the week amid standing ovation. And it was after the teaser of Chigul’s (Chioma Omeruah) hilarious prayer for ‘Sumtin BIG’ went viral a few weeks back. The trailer was unveiled to the press and industry enthusiasts at the iMax Cinemas in Lekki, Lagos.

Commenting on the trailer release, Biola Alabi said, “Banana Island Ghost” is unprecedented in many regards, and we believe that this trailer will excite viewers, across Nigeria and beyond, to look forward to a rib cracking experience when the movie hits the cinema screens in August.”

In the trailer, the cantankerous fire cracker, Ijeoma (Chioma Omeruah) wakes up to find a Ghost (Patrick Diabuah) next to her. He has three days to fall in love and she will do anything to save her father’s house in Banana Island from the bank coming to reclaim it in three days. This exceptional sneak peek guarantees an action packed and comedy filled viewing experience when it is released in theatres on August 4, 2017. The movie also features international Superstar Tomiwa Edun, and stars several Nollywood heavyweights including, Uche Jombo, Saheed Balogun, Ali Nuhu, Bimbo Manuel, Damilola Adegbite, Lala Akindoju and Dorcas Fapson. “Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G)”, is the first from a slate of five films by BAM-NEMSIA Pictures, a co-production partnership between Biola Alabi Media (BAM) and Nemsia Films – headed by BB Sasore and Derin Adeyokunnu.

