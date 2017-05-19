Bishop Onaiyekan bags Ahmadiyya Int’l Peace Award

By Haroon Balogun

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria will tomorrow confer International Peace Award on the Arch Bishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan during the group’s Jalsa Tarbiyya Islamic Training Conference for Northern Nigeria.

The award which will hold at the International Conference Center, Abuja was meant to reward the meritorious service of the Bishop Onaiyekan on inter religious harmony in Nigeria. In 2016, the Peace Award was given to General Abdul Salami Abubakar at the same venue.

The Ahmadiyya Islamic Conference for the Northern Region will feature lectures on inter religious issues and global peace from eminent Islamic scholars and leaders for different religious groups. Delegates from all parts of Nigeria are already in Abuja for the three day event.

The post Bishop Onaiyekan bags Ahmadiyya Int’l Peace Award appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

