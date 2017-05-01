Pages Navigation Menu

Bishop Tom Samson And His Customized Roll Royce Step Out In Style

Posted on May 1, 2017

Bishop Tom Samson, the founder of Royal Christ Family Ministry in Ikeja, Lagos -has continued with his flashy lifestyle despite being dragged by Nigerians. The pastor who seemed undeterred about how some people feel about his expensive automobiles -“ditched” his luxury hummer limousine as he was spotted yesterday in his customized Rolls Royce for church […]

