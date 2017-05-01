Bisi Akande: I Wept Because Of Buhari’s Health
In an emotional statement issued today, the founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chief Bisi Akande, urged Nigerians to pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, warning of the “ugly consequences” of letting the president’s poor health throw Nigeria into confusion. He also warned those persons who wish to harvest political gains […]
The post Bisi Akande: I Wept Because Of Buhari’s Health appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!