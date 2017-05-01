Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bisi Akande: I Wept Because Of Buhari’s Health

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In an emotional statement issued today, the founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chief Bisi Akande, urged Nigerians to pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, warning of the “ugly consequences” of letting the president’s poor health throw Nigeria into confusion. He also warned those persons who wish to harvest political gains […]

The post Bisi Akande: I Wept Because Of Buhari’s Health appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.