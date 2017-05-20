Bismark, Okonkwo minister at House on the Rock’s purpose and destiny conference – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Bismark, Okonkwo minister at House on the Rock's purpose and destiny conference
TheCable
Several ministers of God attended the recently-held House On The Rock purpose and destiny conference at the church's headquarters in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The conference themed 'Finding, Living and Fulfilling your Purpose and Destiny' began on …
Highlights from House On The Rock's Purpose & Destiny Word Conference 2017
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!