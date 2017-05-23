Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bisola and Bally – Big Brother Naija 2017 – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Bisola and Bally – Big Brother Naija 2017
NAIJ.COM
One of the most popular reality TV shows in Nigeria, Big Brother Naija, was broadcasted on DStv Nigeria. It gave us the lovely couple – Bisola and Bally. More about their relationship and their lives can be found here. Big Brother Naija starts 22 Jan
#BBN: Bisola joins Iyanya, signs with TMC music labelThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.