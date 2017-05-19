Bisola BBN first runner up gets signed to Temple Management Company – Pulse Nigeria
Bisola BBN first runner up gets signed to Temple Management Company
Fellow label mate, Iyanya, who has long taken a shine to the first runner up of the 2017 Big Brother Naija TV show, is beside himself with excitement. He shared the happy news via Twitter on Wednesday, May 18. I'm excited to reunite with my sister …
BBNaija's Bisola joins Don Jazzy, 9ice, Iyanya at Temple Management
