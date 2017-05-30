Bitcoin and Altcoins Have Changed the Way Startups Raise Funds

Cryptocurrencies are now finding an attractive use case in the startup ecosystems., But this time it doesn’t concern Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency related products and services. Many technology startups across the world are gradually shifting to cryptocurrency crowdsales and ICOs for raising the much-required funds. The ICOs and crowdsale, where individuals and institutions opt to … Continue reading Bitcoin and Altcoins Have Changed the Way Startups Raise Funds

The post Bitcoin and Altcoins Have Changed the Way Startups Raise Funds appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

