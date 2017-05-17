Bitcoin.com’s Cloud Mining Begins, Now Anyone Can Mine Bitcoin

Bitcoin.com is pleased to announce our new cloud mining service pool.bitcoin.com that enables anyone to participate in bitcoin mining without having to purchase specialized hardware.

Bitcoin.com’s Cloud Mining Allows Anyone to Join the Growing Mining Economy

Today we are pleased to announce the grand opening of our cloud mining services. Our mining pool pool.bitcoin.com has been growing fast with a hashrate of 141.19 Ph/s and now captures 2.93% of the Bitcoin network. As our growth continues to accelerate we thought we would offer a chance for ordinary bitcoin enthusiasts to mine bitcoin without having to purchase and operate specialized mining hardware.

Bitcoin.com Pool Cloud Mining offers the highest profit contracts in the cloud mining industry, due to 110% block reward and competitive contract prices. Additionally, our cloud mining contracts provide 100% guaranteed uptime and stable hashrate. Contracts are for sale now, ranging from 1 month to lifetime (while profitable) durations.

Leveraging the Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in North America

The cloud mining system is partnered with the largest Bitcoin mining data center in North America, where we will source our hashrate. All of our contract sales will be handled by the Bitcoin.com Pool team, with first class service and support. The cloud mining platform was developed by Bitcoin.com’s developer Shaun Chong under guidance from Emil Oldenburg, CTO of Bitcoin.com. Roger Ver, CEO of Bitcoin.com and one of the first investors of blockchain technology stated during the announcement:

Once again, Bitcoin.com is showing why we are one of the most professional and trusted companies in the entire Bitcoin ecosystem.

Mine Bitcoins Without Technical Knowledge While Supporting On-chain Scaling

We think a lot of average Bitcoin users would like to get into the mining economy, but lack the technical knowledge of setting up specialized machines. Cloud mining is far more convenient than operating your own Bitcoin mining hardware. Users should choose Bitcoin.com Pool’s cloud mining services because we offer the most diverse range of contract durations, stable hashrate, and competitive prices.

Alongside this, joining our pool is a great way to show support towards the bigger block movement, since our pool runs and signals for Bitcoin Unlimited. Bitcoin.com’s cloud mining services are available now. Check us out today and join the Bitcoin revolution!

